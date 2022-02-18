Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 516 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after acquiring an additional 217,455 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

NYSE PKI opened at $177.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.48.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

