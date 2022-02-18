Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,580 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,244 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFGC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,046 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 66,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 108,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,986 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,359,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,624 shares of company stock worth $1,265,927. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

