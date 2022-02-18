Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,218 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $161.59 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

