Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 27,919 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nielsen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after acquiring an additional 332,160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

