LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $78,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 63.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Southern by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after buying an additional 907,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.79 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,818. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.