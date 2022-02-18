Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,911 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 968,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 648,835 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after acquiring an additional 633,039 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

BTI stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

