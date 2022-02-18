LPL Financial LLC Buys 118,871 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,727,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $87,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16,904.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 479,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 476,707 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,594,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 197,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.07 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $50.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

