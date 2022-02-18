Analysts Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Price Target at C$2.41

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.41.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.75. 28,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,697. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$445.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.87.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,423.36.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.