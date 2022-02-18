China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Stock Price Down 14.5%

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) shares dropped 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 29,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 7,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.
China Dongsheng International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDSG)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Dongsheng International (CDSG)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for China Dongsheng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dongsheng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.