China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Stock Price Down 14.5%

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) shares dropped 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 29,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 7,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

Get China Dongsheng International alerts:

China Dongsheng International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Jilin, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Dongsheng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dongsheng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.