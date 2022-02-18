Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.30 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.45 ($8.46).

Shares of CBK opened at €8.85 ($10.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.46. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12 month high of €9.12 ($10.36).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

