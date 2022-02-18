Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $140.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.05.

WIX stock opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Wix.com has a one year low of $81.60 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.44.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,586,000 after buying an additional 46,823 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,209,000 after acquiring an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

