Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $196.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $196.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.64.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,764. The company has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average is $171.82. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,322 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.