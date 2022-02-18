Citigroup Cuts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $192.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $216.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.64.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,764. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,322. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

