ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.17.

Shares of OGS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,898. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

