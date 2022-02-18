Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.17.

OC stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.50. 63 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

