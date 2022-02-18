Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.17.

OC stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.50. 63 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.