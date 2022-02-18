LPL Financial LLC Purchases 195,086 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,521,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,086 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $97,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.