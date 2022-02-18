Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 48.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,784 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Playtika were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Playtika by 32.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 2.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Playtika by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Playtika by 30.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 26.31. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

