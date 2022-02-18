C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in C3.ai by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in C3.ai by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $138.79.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. cut their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

