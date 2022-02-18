Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 22,541 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 117.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 21.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,235,000 after buying an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $111.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average of $114.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.