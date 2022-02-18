Capital World Investors Invests $53.53 Million in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,705,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,532,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Avaya by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Avaya by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

AVYA stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BWS Financial cut their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

In related news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

