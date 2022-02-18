MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,626 shares of company stock worth $31,587,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.52.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.37 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

