Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $212.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.