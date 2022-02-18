Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 134,790 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $34.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28.

