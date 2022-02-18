Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. 60,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 40,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $738.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

About Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

