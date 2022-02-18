DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Up 46.4% in January

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms have commented on DOYU. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

