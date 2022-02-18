Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.95 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $949.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $275,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 46,881 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

