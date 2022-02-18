NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.30. NETGEAR shares last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 297,331 shares changing hands.

NTGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 49,273.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,115 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 444.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,162 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 233.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 197,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 137,980 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

