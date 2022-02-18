Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $33.65. Approximately 6,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 1,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.