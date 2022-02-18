TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of TNR Technical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNRK) traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.

TNR Technical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

TNR Technical, Inc engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

