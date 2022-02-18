Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Item 9 Labs Corp (OTC:INLB) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 1,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Item 9 Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties.

