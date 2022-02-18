SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) Trading 17.4% Higher

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SINGD) shares traded up 17.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 790,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,238,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.
SinglePoint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINGD)
