NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives $27.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFYEF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NFI Group stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

