NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives $27.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NFYEF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
NFI Group stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.
NFI Group Company Profile
NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NFI Group (NFYEF)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.