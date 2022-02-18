Brokerages Set Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) PT at $9.67

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

VLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $820.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

