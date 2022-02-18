Brokerages Set Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) PT at $9.67

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.
VLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $820.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile
Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.
