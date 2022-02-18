Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Focus Universal Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCUV)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 60,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 40,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter.

Focus Universal, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of universal smart devices. Its technology features a Universal Smart Instrumentation Platform (USIP), a hardware and software integration platform that provides solutions for embedded design, industrial control and monitoring. It also offers Ubiquitor, universal smart controller, and sensors.

