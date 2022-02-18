American International Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American International Group to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE AIG opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in American International Group by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.