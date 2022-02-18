American International Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
American International Group has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American International Group to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.
NYSE AIG opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in American International Group by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
