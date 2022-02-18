QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.34 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
