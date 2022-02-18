Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Grindrod Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 66.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grindrod Shipping to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 42.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

