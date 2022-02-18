Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
Grindrod Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 66.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grindrod Shipping to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
