Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Stephens

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target increased by Stephens from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of WAB opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,066,010,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

