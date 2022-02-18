Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MSLOY opened at $38.86 on Friday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

