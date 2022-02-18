Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of MSLOY opened at $38.86 on Friday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
