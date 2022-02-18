Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.40

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.40 and traded as high as C$18.73. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.67, with a volume of 89,984 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$830.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

