EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.17. EVI Industries shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 14,603 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $260.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EVI Industries by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.