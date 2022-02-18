EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.17. EVI Industries shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 14,603 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $260.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.84.
About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)
EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
