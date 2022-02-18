Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Earnings Results

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.010-$2.090 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.01-2.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.63%.

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

