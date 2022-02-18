Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Magna International posted earnings per share of $1.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a 1 year low of $72.65 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 41.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,683 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 138.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

