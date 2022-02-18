Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $13.77 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (PAI)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.