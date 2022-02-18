Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $218.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $182.07 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.85 and its 200 day moving average is $210.96.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

