Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $218.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $182.07 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.85 and its 200 day moving average is $210.96.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
