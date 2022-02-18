SFL (NYSE:SFL) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SFL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

SFL stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. SFL has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.89.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SFL will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 133.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 536,360 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SFL during the second quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SFL by 206.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in SFL by 56.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SFL during the second quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

