Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.60.

NYSE LDOS opened at $91.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $108.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

