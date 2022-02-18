NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 101.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

NREF opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 904.42, a current ratio of 904.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 100.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

