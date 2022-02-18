Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Escalade has raised its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years.

Get Escalade alerts:

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.33. Escalade has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Escalade during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Escalade by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Escalade by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Escalade by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Escalade in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.