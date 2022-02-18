Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.45. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 56,792 shares.

Separately, Laurentian cut their price objective on Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$55.19 million and a PE ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.116044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

